As the Ukraine crisis continues, UK officials defend comparing Russia’s diplomatic efforts to Nazi appeasement.

As the Ukraine crisis continues, UK officials defend their comparison of Russia’s diplomatic efforts to Nazi appeasement.

Despite the enthusiasm for diplomatic efforts, Ben Wallace believes there is a “flavour of Munich in the air.”

Ministers have defended the Defence Secretary’s comparison of diplomatic efforts to prevent a Russian invasion of Ukraine to Nazi appeasement efforts prior to World War Two.

“It may be that he [Putin] just switches off his tanks and we all go home,” Mr Wallace told The Sunday Times, “but there is a whiff of Munich in the air from some in the West.”

The remark appeared to be a reference to the 1938 agreement that allowed Germany to annex the Sudetenland, which failed to prevent World War II.

Mr Wallace’s appeasement comparison was defended by Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, who told Sky News’ Trevor Phillips on Sunday that the Defence Secretary was outlining that “in the run-up to World War Two there was a lot of diplomatic work, people thought that was progressivem, but of course it turned out not to be.”

Mr Lewis continued, “I think what the Defence Secretary was doing quite rightly was drawing the comparison and being clear there’s a lot of diplomatic work going on… the Russian state is saying it is not planning to invade but when you have 100,000, now 130,000, we estimate, troops on the border that would indicate there’s a possibility of an incursion,”

He went on to say that he hoped for a diplomatic solution but that there was a “realistic possibility” that something more tragic could happen.

Mr Wallace expressed his concerns as US President Joe Biden warned Russia that an attack would result in “widespread human suffering.”

“What’s alarming is that the military build-up has continued despite the massive increase in diplomacy.”

“It hasn’t stopped, it hasn’t slowed down,” a Cabinet minister told The Sunday Times.

Along Ukraine’s border, Russia has amassed around 130,000 troops and heavy firepower.

Officials from the United States have discussed receiving intelligence that Russia is planning a strike on Wednesday.

In the meantime, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has attempted to play down fears of an impending attack.

“Panic in our country is our adversaries’ best friend.”

