As the UK’s inflation rate rises, broadband and mobile phone bills are expected to rise in April.

Customers will be contacted by telecoms providers once the January rate is confirmed on Wednesday – with higher energy and food bills already hitting wallets.

Because of the expected rise in inflation, consumers will see dramatic increases in the cost of their broadband and mobile contracts this spring.

The majority of telecoms providers, who use the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) plus an additional percentage, will contact customers once the Office for National Statistics (ONS) confirms the rate of inflation for January on Wednesday.

The change will coincide with rising energy and food prices, which are already putting a strain on people’s wallets.

The current CPI rate of 5.1 percent is the highest in a decade, implying that if the rate rises even further, consumers will face significantly higher phone, TV, and broadband bills.

BT, EE Broadband, John Lewis Broadband, Plusnet, and Vodafone all charge CPI plus 3.9 percent, while TalkTalk will start charging CPI plus an extra 3.7 percent in April, for the first time.

These price hikes are built into customers’ contracts’ terms and conditions, which means they can’t be canceled without incurring an exit fee.

Customers who signed a contract with Vodafone before February 2nd, 2021, can expect to pay CPI plus 1.4 percent, while those who sign after that date can expect to pay CPI plus 3.9 percent.

Sky broadband notified its customers of a price increase that began on April 1, 2021 for broadband and TV customers, and on May 1, 2021 for home phone customers, with annual increases capped at £72.

Unlike its competitors, instead of a percentage increase, the amount is a fixed amount of pounds depending on the service.

Similarly, millions of Virgin Media broadband customers will see a £56 annual increase (an average of £4.70 per month).

Customers who have signed a contract with Virgin have until February 15th to cancel it or switch to a different service.

Zen Internet, Hyperoptic, and SSE, on the other hand, do not charge annual price increases to their customers.

Zen Internet has pledged not to raise fees for customers who stay on the same plan, while Hyperoptic and SSE have agreed not to raise bills during a minimum contract period.

BT Mobile, EE, Plusnet Mobile, and Vodafone are all expected to participate.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

