As the US evacuates its embassy in Kyiv due to fears of a Russian invasion, Biden meets with Boris Johnson for crisis talks.

As the US embassy in Kyiv is evacuated due to fears of a Russian invasion, Biden meets with Boris Johnson for crisis talks.

On Monday, President Joe Biden met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss a response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is expected to begin in the coming days.

The discussion focused on how to coordinate a global response if Russia refuses to back down, as well as what the US and its allies will need to do if an invasion occurs.

According to Business Insider, the Prime Minister’s spokesperson stated that the Kremlin has painted a “fairly clear picture of” invasion plans.

After reports that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine within days, Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday night, warning him of “swift and severe costs.”

With 130,000 troops stationed on the border, the call between the two presidents ended in stalemate, threatening a bloodbath.

Emergency diplomatic efforts are underway after the US warned embassy workers’ families to leave amid fears of a Russian invasion.

Biden urged Americans to leave Ukraine within the next 48 hours, citing the “very real possibility” of a Russian attack.

“If you stay, you are assuming risk,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday, “with no guarantee that there will be any other opportunity to leave, and no prospect of a US military evacuation in the event of a Russian invasion.”

According to the German newspaper Der Spiegel, the invasion could happen as early as Wednesday.

According to Sullivan, an attack would most likely start with aerial bombing and missile strikes, disrupting air, rail, and road transportation.

