As the US prepares to send in 50,000 troops, the world warns Vladmir Putin to back off from a ‘violent’ invasion of Ukraine.

BORIS Johnson urged President Vladimir Putin to back away from a “painful, violent, and bloody” invasion of Ukraine late last night.

Russian plans for a “lightning war” that could destroy Kiev’s capital, the Prime Minister warned.

NATO has dispatched fighter jets and battleships to the conflict zone, as President Joe Biden considers sending up to 50,000 US troops to Eastern Europe to prevent a bloodbath.

Fears of a terrifying superpower escalation grew as the United Kingdom and the United States ordered diplomatic personnel out of Kiev.

Last night, the Prime Minister held a frantic late-night crisis call with the US, France, Germany, Poland, and Nato chiefs to discuss the deteriorating situation — but insisted that war was not yet inevitable.

Defence Minister James Heappey, writing in today’s Sun, warns that Russian-military figures are already operating in Ukraine.

However, he claims that Britain is fully behind Ukraine, just as it was for Poland during World War II, and that Prime Minister David Cameron has sent them “more than just warm words.”

Boris has ruled out sending British combat troops to Ukraine, but he has pledged to support Ukraine with weapons and to back a slew of Western economic sanctions against Russia.

“To be British is to go to the aid of others and to defend those who cannot defend themselves,” Mr Heappey says.

This is why, in 1939, we came to Poland’s rescue.

“Ukraine requires our assistance.

As a result, the Prime Minister decided to send them more than just words of encouragement.”

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Russia Ukraine live blog.

After failed peace talks, Putin has 127,000 troops, tanks, artillery, and missile batteries, as well as warplanes and drones, ringing the border with its pro-Western neighbor.

After being dogged by a sagging economy and Covid woes, he hopes a lightning victory will boost him back home.

According to military sources, another 30 trainloads of troops have entered Ukraine’s pro-Putin neighbor Belarus in recent days, with 200 more on the way.

The move, which was ostensibly for “military exercises” in Belarus, alarmed Kiev, which is only 100 miles from Belarus’ border.

It came amid concerns that a conflict would drive already-high gas prices even higher if Russia cut off Europe’s supply.

Insiders in the Russian government believe that if the West imposes sanctions, Russia will weaponize gas and petrol.

The prime minister launched his most forceful attack yet on Putin, warning that any move into Ukraine would be met with force and crippling economic sanctions.

Despite gloomy intelligence, the PM insisted that “sense can still prevail,” but any war could be dubbed “the new Chechnya” by Ukrainians.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.