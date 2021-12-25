As the verdict approaches, Ghislaine Maxwell will celebrate her 60th birthday in prison.

As a verdict looms, Ghislaine Maxwell’s 60th birthday is spent behind bars.

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell turned 60 on Saturday while awaiting the outcome of her sex trafficking trial.

The British socialite will return to a Manhattan courthouse on Monday to await the verdict of a jury that is now on its third full day of deliberations after hearing from over two dozen witnesses and viewing dozens of exhibits over the course of three weeks.

Messages sent to her lawyer and a website that regularly posts items expressing support for Maxwell were not returned on Saturday.

The testimony of four women who claim they were sexually abused as teenagers by financier Jeffrey Epstein with the help of Maxwell when she was his girlfriend and later when she morphed into his close confidante and an employee valued highly enough that he gave her over (dollar)20 million, prosecutors said in their closing arguments last Monday.

Prosecutors dubbed her the “lady of the house” from 1994 to 2004, alleging that she recruited and groomed teenagers as young as 14 to satisfy Epstein’s seemingly insatiable desire to be touched by vulnerable girls from impoverished and despondent backgrounds, or who relied on his claims of wealth and connections to aid their quests for success and fame in the performing arts.

Defense attorneys, on the other hand, claim she was used as a scapegoat by the US government after Epstein committed suicide in a federal jail cell in Manhattan in August 2019, while awaiting his own sex trafficking trial.

They claimed that the passage of time had tainted her accusers’ memories, as well as the influence of lawyers who steered them toward multimillion-dollar payouts from a fund set up to compensate Epstein victims.

The jury has already requested a rehearing of the four women’s testimony, as well as that of former Epstein housekeeper Juan Patricio Alessi, but they have given little indication of their overall progress on six charges, including a sex trafficking charge that could result in a 40-year prison sentence.

Alessi testified that while working at Epstein’s sprawling Florida estate from 1990 to 2002, he saw “many, many, many” female visitors, most of whom appeared to be in their late twenties and were often seen lounging topless by the pool.

He also testified that two of the accusers, both of whom were minors at the time, were frequent visitors…

