As the virus spreads, other countries can learn from China

BEIJING (AP) – When the new corona virus spread rapidly in central China, the country’s authoritarian government took a very authoritarian step: it ordered the unprecedented blocking of 60 million people in the most affected province.

The closure of public transport in some cities, the nationwide closure of entertainment venues, and a great deal of fear have emptied the streets of the world’s most populous nation.

Now that the virus has reached all continents except Antarctica. South America’s first confirmed case this week, the World Health Organization is proposing a challenge for others: be more like China.

Simply put, if a disease is not really understood and there are no drugs or vaccines for it, quarantine is the most effective way to curb its spread. And quick action is crucial, as China found out after its initial lukewarm reaction.

The question before the world is to what extent it can and will replicate China’s draconian methods.

“Few other countries are able to block on this scale,” said Dr. Raina Macintyre, a global biosafety expert at the University of New South Wales in Australia.

In a democracy, limiting this size “requires a lot to explain why this is important,” said virologist Marion Koopmans of the Erasmus Medical Center in the Netherlands. “But it’s a common sense thing that people can understand. Our grandparents I remember when I was a child I was in quarantine when I had mumps.”

Communist China also has an advanced surveillance state. The movements of dissidents, activists and Muslim minorities are closely monitored with surveillance cameras and big data, not to mention old-fashioned neighborhood observation boards.

The eastern city of Hangzhou has implemented an electronic database of colorful barcodes that show the health status of each resident based on their travel history and symptoms. The government is working with technology giant Alibaba to implement the system nationwide. Security in the apartments has been increased. Residents must have tickets or limit their time outdoors.

These methods have shown that if a country wants to stop or at least slow the spread of the new virus, it is possible to force people to essentially stay at home for weeks, experts said.

“They chose this old approach and then charged it with modern science and technology in ways that were unimaginable a few years ago,” said Bruce Aylward, a Canadian epidemiologist who recently led a WHO mission in China.

There were mistakes along the way. The Chinese authorities initially said the risk of infection between people was low, even none, when the opposite turned out to be. Medical personnel who tried to warn others at an early stage were accused by the police of spreading rumors.

Ultimately, China hasn’t acted quickly enough to prevent the virus from devastating a province – Hubei, where almost all of the more than 2,800 mainland deaths have occurred – but it has managed to spread to the rest of the country and slow down abroad.

“The biggest lesson is speed,” said Aylward. “Speed ​​is everything. What worries me most is: Has the rest of the world learned the lesson of speed? “

South Korea, Iran and Italy have experienced outbreaks in the past few days, and experts said efforts to stop the virus from spreading will almost certainly fail.

“Nothing is likely to do that,” said Ian Mackay, who studies viruses at the University of Queensland in Australia.

However, quarantine and “social distancing” – which limit people’s options – are considered the most valuable tools available to governments. Such measures not only give time for the development of vaccines and treatments, but also prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed, as in Wuhan, the city where the crisis started.

Dr. Gagandeep Kang, a microbiologist who heads the Indian Institute for Translational Health Sciences and Technology, said countries need to use the time to prepare for a possible increase in cases, improve their ability to diagnose the disease, and research invest. Each country needs to figure out how it would decide which patients should be hospitalized and which should be treated at home.

“The countries have to recognize that there is no special status, no or only a few cases. COVID-19 will spread in an unpredictable way, ”said Kang.

