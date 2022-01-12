As the world looks to mRNA booster jabs, Russia and China’s vaccine diplomacy may be jeopardized by the Omicron variant.

Sputnik V, Russia’s main vaccine hope, has yet to be approved by the WHO, and China’s mRNA vaccine expertise lags behind that of the West.

China and Russia’s plans to win hearts and minds around the world by giving away Covid-19 vaccines are in jeopardy, as officials and medical experts question the vaccines’ efficacy.

The emergence of the Omicron strain, which is resistant to some Covid vaccines, is a major setback.

At home, China is grappling with the difficult task of providing effective booster shots to its 1.4 billion-strong population, of which more than 80% have been vaccinated, primarily with Sinopharm and Sinovac.

According to studies, only the third dose of an mRNA vaccine provides adequate protection against Omicron.

Beijing is racing to design its own mRNA vaccine to provide booster doses as a third Chinese city, Anyang, is placed under martial law.

However, China’s mRNA vaccine expertise lags behind that of the West, owing to the country’s pharmaceutical industry’s initial preference for traditional inactivated virus vaccine technology.

Inactivated virus particles are used in both the Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines.

According to evidence, such vaccines produce a weaker immune response than either Pfizer’s and Moderna’s mRNA vaccines or Oxford-AstraZeneca’s viral-vector vaccine, which all induce a targeted response to the virus’s spike protein as it enters human cells.

However, concerns about Chinese vaccines have ramifications far beyond China’s borders.

Three doses of either Chinese vaccine, according to Singaporean authorities, are insufficient for complete vaccination.

Sinovac and Sinopharm have also supplied a large number of doses to Covax, the UN-backed global vaccine-sharing scheme, since August.

According to reports, some Covax-supplied countries are less eager to receive Chinese vaccines.

Sputnik V, which is similar to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and uses adenovirus viral vector technology, has been Russia’s main vaccine hope.

The World Health Organization, as well as any major Western health authority, have yet to approve Sputnik V.

Some countries, including the United States, will only accept travelers who have received a WHO-approved vaccine.

Not only Russians would be affected; millions of people in Latin America who received Sputnik V doses would also be affected.

