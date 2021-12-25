As they move to a new den, a cheeky lion cub pesters its grandmother for attention.

As they move to a new den, a cheeky lion cub annoys its gran for attention.

As they move den, a CHEEKY cub hounds gran for the lion’s share of attention.

After their mother Pamoja was injured in a fight with another group, Lioness Yaya guided the young trio.

However, she was not in the mood for a good time as she was relocating the group of children to a new den.

On Africa’s Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya, the predators are part of the Marsh pride.

Photographer Hao Jiang was responsible for the stunning images.

Another stunning photo of a lion cub bellowing “its first roar” was recently shared.

Fans of Disney’s “The Lion King” movie will recognize the scene, in which baby Simba practices roaring.