As they prepare for their 15th Christmas without Madeleine McCann, her parents reveal that the search for her is ‘like Groundhog Day.’

As they approach their 15th Christmas without their daughter, MADELEINE McCann’s parents have compared the painstaking search for her to “like Groundhog Day.”

Kate and Gerry revealed in a heartbreaking message to their supporters that “work and progress” in the global search for Maddie is continuing, but that “no significant” developments have been made.

The couple expressed their hope that their daughter’s fate would be resolved by now.

Both Gerry, a well-known heart doctor, and Kate, a GP-turned-medical worker, both 53, mentioned the coronavirus pandemic and the sadness of “more suffering for many.”

“It feels a little bit like Groundhog Day with Covid and its requirement for social distancing and face-masks and sadly more suffering for many,” Kate, who has returned to work with the NHS front line to help fight Covid, and Gerry wrote on Twitter.

“We’d all hoped and probably expected things to be quite different by now,” the McCanns from Rothley, Leicestershire, wrote on the official Find Maddie Campaign Facebook page.

“It’s a little like the search for Madeleine in some ways…work and progress continue, but there’s no significant news to share at this time.”

Kate and her husband, who work in one of the country’s hardest-hit cities, took time to thank well-wishers who have supported them since three-year-old Maddie vanished from a Portuguese vacation apartment in May 2007.

“Despite this, we couldn’t pass up the chance to express our heartfelt gratitude to all of our supporters once more,” they wrote.

“This is our fifteenth Christmas without Madeleine, and we continue to receive so many encouraging and supportive messages, not to mention the many Christmas cards.”

“Wonderful and humbling – thank you.”

“Wishing you all an enjoyable and peaceful Christmas,” wrote the couple, who have 16-year-old twins Sean and Amelie.

“Be safe, and best wishes for a better year in 2022.”

The UK’s top police force has vowed to keep looking for Maddie, who, if still alive, would be 18 years old.

Commissioner Cressida Dick of Scotland Yard stated that they will continue to investigate “until there is nothing else to do.”

She recently stated that the force is still “working closely” with German and Portuguese authorities after new evidence was discovered that bolstered the case against prime suspect Christian B.

Ms Dick, on the other hand, said she couldn’t discuss operational details about a potential breakthrough because she didn’t want to give anything away.

“There is no funding issue at the moment,” Dame Cressida said of the Met Police’s £12.5 million Maddie investigation, codenamed Operation Grange.

Another £300,000 from the Home Office will go to the task force…

