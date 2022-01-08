As Tory MPs press for VAT cuts, Boris Johnson says he’s not ruling out taking action over rising energy costs.

As Tory MPs press for VAT cuts, Boris Johnson says he’s not ruling out action over rising energy costs.

While campaigning for Brexit, Boris Johnson suggested that once the UK leaves the EU, VAT on energy prices could be scrapped – but he now claims that such a move would be a “blunt instrument.”

Boris Johnson hasn’t ruled out taking steps to help lower energy bills for the poorest households, but he seems to have stopped short of slashing VAT on gas and electricity for consumers.

Households will see significant increases in gas and electricity prices starting in April, when the legal cap on domestic energy prices is set to rise, allowing companies to pass on some of the pain of recent months’ sky-high wholesale prices to consumers.

According to estimates, bills could rise from £1,277 to £1,865 per year under the current price cap, a 50 percent increase – though the level of the cap will be finalised by the regulator Ofgem next month.

The Prime Minister is facing mounting pressure from his own backbenchers to provide assistance to consumers who will be affected by the changes, amid growing concerns about a looming cost-of-living crisis.

Tory MPs in particular want to see Mr Johnson follow through on a promise he made before the 2016 EU referendum, when he said that leaving the bloc would allow the UK to cut VAT on energy bills and cut costs for businesses and consumers.

Mr Johnson, speaking at a Downing Street press conference on Tuesday, cast doubt on the effectiveness of such a move, while hinting that more cost-cutting measures could be on the way.

Mr Johnson stated that he was “not ruling out” additional measures, adding that the potential “lies in our freedom to regulate our own VAT.”

“The argument is that it’s a bit of a blunt instrument,” he continued, “and the difficulty is that you end up cutting fuel bills for a lot of people who don’t necessarily need the support in the direct way that we need to give it.”

We must assist those who are most vulnerable to fuel poverty.”

Mr Johnson expressed his understanding of the “difficulties that people are facing as a result of the increase in gas prices,” promising to “continue to listen to businesses and consumers on how to reduce the cost of energy.”

..

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Boris Johnson ‘not ruling out’ action over soaring energy bills as Tory MPs press for VAT cuts