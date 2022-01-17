As travel restrictions ease, Covid tests for fully vaccinated sets are expected to be scrapped this month.

As travel restrictions ease, Covid tests for fully vaccinated people are being phased out.

Pre-departure tests for fully vaccinated travelers were axed earlier this month, but there are now reports that Covid testing will be eased even more, making travel easier.

Covid day two tests for fully vaccinated travelers are being phased out this month, according to reports.

According to a government source, the latest travel update is expected to announce that fully vaccinated travelers will not be required to take a day two Covid test once they arrive in the UK.

A source close to Transport Minister Grant Shapps told the Sunday Times that testing requirements will be eased even more, just in time for the February break in England.

“We are looking at removing all Covid tests for vaccinated travelers by the end of January,” a source told the publication, “which is likely to coincide with the review of the plan B measures on January 26.”

Just before Christmas, the Prime Minister of England announced that Plan B would be enforced, requiring people to wear masks in public places, a requirement already in place in Scotland.

In terms of Covid travel rules, the Scottish Government has so far followed suit, acknowledging that the Scottish transport and travel industry would suffer if Scotland had different international travel rules than England.

Those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to take a pre-departure test and only need to take a Covid test on day two after arriving in the UK.

These tests can be lateral flow tests from a private company, but not NHS-funded ones.

Non-vaccinated travelers must still take a pre-departure test, a PCR test on days two and eight after arriving, and isolate for 10 days.

The decision to eliminate pre-departure tests earlier this month resulted in a nearly 200 percent increase in easyJet bookings.

Searches for vacations increased by nearly 40%, according to British Airways.