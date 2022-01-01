As tributes pour in for the tragic young couple, both in their twenties, killed in a horrific New Year’s Eve crash in Meath, the first pictures of the couple have emerged.

As tributes pour in for the tragic young couple, both in their twenties, who were killed in a horrific New Year’s Eve crash in Meath, the first pictures of them have emerged.

Saoirse Corrigan and her boyfriend Shane Gilchrist, both in their twenties, were tragically killed in a two-car collision in Kells, Co Meath.

After the head-on collision on the N52 beside the M3 motorway, a woman in her mid-20s, who was driving the second car, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries but was later pronounced dead.

Three children in the second car were also taken to the hospital: two baby girls and a 12-year-old boy.

The boy’s condition remained critical last night, while the girls’ injuries were described as non-life threatening.

With this triple-fatality, the total number of people killed on Irish roads this week has risen to 12.

Saoirse had just started her dream job as a teacher, according to The Irish Sun, and the couple were both from Castlepollard in Co Westmeath.

In a death notice, her bereaved family expressed their grief.

“Saoirse Corrigan, Whitehall, Castlepollard, tragically died on Friday, December 31st, following an accident,” they said.

“Her grandfather Michael died before she was born.

Orlene’s loving mother, Michael, Andy, Keri, brothers Cathal and Cillian, sisters Brónagh and Gráinne, grandparents Michael-John, Josephine, and Beatrice, uncles, aunts, extended family, and all the staff and students at St.

Ballyjamesduff, Clare’s College, and a large group of friends

“Rest in Peace, Saoirse’s gentle soul.”

Shane’s death notice read: “Shane Gilchrist, Castlepollard, died tragically following an accident on the 31st December.”

“His brother Joey predeceased him.

His adoring mother Trisha, adoring father David, brothers Luke, Bryan, and Peter, and sister Emma express their heartfelt condolences.

Johnny, Maureen, George, and Imelda’s grandparents, uncles and aunts, extended family, the hurling community, and a large circle of friends.”

Saoirse and her boyfriend Shane have received numerous tributes.

“I’m still speechless and in shock that you are no longer here,” one of Saoirse’s friends expressed his feelings.

I’m not sure I can bring myself to believe it.

“God had no right to take you from your family and friends, Saoirse, because you were such a kind, caring, beautiful soul.”

“I’ll never forget our conversation or memories, or how sweet you were bringing me sweets to my hotel room in Pollard on Christmas Eve and making my night by making me laugh so hard.”

“I hope you get the best bed up there, but you should be dancing with us here right now.”

“Until we meet again, Saoirse, you won’t be forgotten so much love.”

“The most kind-hearted soul to walk the earth,” another friend said of Saoirse.

