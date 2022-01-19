As tributes to the ‘happy’ schoolboy, a 12-year-old boy on his way to play football with friends was killed in a horrific crash.

As tributes to the ‘happy’ schoolboy, a 12-year-old boy was killed in a horror crash while on his way to play football with friends.

TRIBUTES have been paid to a “happy” schoolboy who died in a car accident while on his way to play football.

Ted Vines, 12, was killed on Saturday when his Ford Galaxy collided with another vehicle near Bardney, Lincs.

At the time of the crash, he was on his way to Branston to play football for Alford Under-12s.

His family described him as “happy and brilliant” and a “special” boy in their tribute to the keen footballer.

“Ted was loved by everyone – he was happy, fun, and brilliant and had so many people who loved him,” they said in a statement.

“Ted made friends wherever he went.

For everyone, he was a special part of the community.”

“This is, of course, a very sad time for the entire school community,” said Glen Thompson, head teacher at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar in Alford, where Ted was a student. “Above all, our thoughts are with the family at this time.”

At 9.48 a.m. on Sunday, January 16th, officers were dispatched to a crash on the B1190 in Bardney.

The driver of the second vehicle, a Mercedes A220, was taken to hospital after the collision, but the extent of his injuries was unknown, according to Lincolnshire Police.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage should contact the police department.

“Alford Town FC is deeply saddened at the tragic passing of one of its Under 12 Football Team, Teddy Vines, following a car accident on Sunday 16 January,” his football team said in a statement.

“We wish his father, Paul, the club’s most popular and well-liked character, the best of luck in his recovery from the crash injuries.”

“As a club, we are devastated by this tragedy because Teddy was a popular and well-liked member of his team and the club at large.”

“Teddy was well-known by players both older and younger than him, and he shared a lot of laughs with them.

“When Teddy was around, he always had a smile on his face and a chuckle was never far away.”

“He will be sorely missed by his teammates, as well as all of the club’s players and parents.

“Our condolences, prayers, and thoughts are with the family who has lost a bright spot in their lives.”