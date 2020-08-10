As Trump Talks Action Against Coronavirus, Crowd Watches Without Masks, Social Distancing

Dozens of guests joined President Trump’s press conference at his New Jersey golf club on Friday, many of them not wearing masks or social distancing. New Jersey regulations currently require workers and customers to wear face coverings in indoor areas at golf resorts, and limit the number of patrons inside to 25% capacity.

Attendees had their temperatures taken prior to the event, with staff handing out masks to the guests. Later, photos showed many of the guests had chosen to wear the masks.

Discussion of coronavirus guidelines caused a stir. Guests jeered a journalist during a contentious exchange with Trump, and cheered for the president.

“You said that the pandemic is disappearing, but we lost 6,000 Americans this week and just in this room you have dozens of people who are not following the guidelines in New Jersey,” a reporter asked Trump, drawing boos from the audience.

there’s currently dozens of unmasked bedminster patrons the president has invited to the bedminster ballroom where he’s scheduled to hold his press conference – a number drinking wine. btw here’s the NJ regulations for golf courses https://t.co/Ybq5deiojA pic.twitter.com/XFXUr3GVQK

— Justin Sink (@justinsink) August 7, 2020

“You have an exclusion in the law it says peaceful protest,” Trump responded, with spectators cheering at the comment. “I’d call it peaceful protest because they know you’re coming up and they know the news is fake.”

In June, Trump held a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which local officials believe caused COVID-19 infections to spike in the area.

Trump will spend the weekend at his Bedminister golf club, and attend a fundraising event in the Hamptons on Saturday. Trump will return to Washington, D.C., on Sunday as lawmakers seek an end to the stalemate on additional relief legislation.