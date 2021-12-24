As Turkish influence grows in Somalia, the name “Istanbul” has become a common female name.

TRT, Turkey’s state broadcaster, will assist Somali filmmakers in producing quality dramas, according to a Somali presidential spokesman.

Somalia’s capital, MOGADISHU, is one of the world’s most dangerous cities

Somalia and Turkey have a long history dating back to the Ottoman Empire, with the Turks playing a key role in Somalia’s struggle for independence from the British colonial empire.

Sayyid Mohamed Abdulle Hassan, one of the country’s independence heroes, led a group known as the Dervishes in Somalia.

From 1856 to 1920, he was a Somali religious and military leader of the Dervish movement, which was backed by the Ottomans and fought British rule.

According to the Somali presidency, historic mosques dating back hundreds of years and built by the Ottomans can be found throughout the country.

Historic buildings and mosques can be found in the Somaliland port city of Berbera, demonstrating the Turkish influence that can be seen throughout Somalia.

Turkey had an impact on Somalia’s culture as well.

The Turkish and Somali people were able to easily integrate due to good relations between the two countries that developed over a decade.

A sizable portion of the Somali diaspora resides in Turkey, and there is a sizable Turkish diaspora in Somalia, which includes businesspeople, doctors, engineers, and humanitarian workers.

“If you travel to Turkey and have the opportunity to visit Istanbul or Ankara, you will see how the Somali diaspora has been seamlessly integrated into society, conducting business and enrolling in universities to study, and all of this is because Turkish airlines fly over Mogadishu every day carrying Somali passengers.”

This is beneficial to the cultural integration agreement between Somalia and Turkey, which was signed several years ago, according to Somali presidential spokesman Abdirashid Mohamed Hashi.

Resurrection of Somali cinema

TRT, the Turkish state broadcaster, will help Somalia’s culture thrive again by training Somali filmmakers to produce high-quality dramas, which were once popular but vanished after the country’s military regime fell apart in 1990.

“We met with the directors of the TRT channel, and they agreed to assist us in reviving our culture, music, and film industries.”

“To ensure that the cultural exchange between the two countries thrives, Turkish dramas will be translated into Somalia,” Hashi said.

After Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid a state visit to Somalia in 2011, the two countries developed a close friendship.

