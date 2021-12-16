As Uber completes its billionth UK trip, a passenger wins free rides for ten years.

On June 29, 2012, the first Uber trip in the UK was taken in London.

In less than a decade since Uber’s first UK trip in London, the billionth UK trip was completed in Portsmouth.

Cosham to North End, Portsmouth, was the destination of the short journey.

The rider of the special journey will receive free Uber rides for the next ten years, valued at £10,000.

Cristian Pora, the driver, won a brand new Kia e-Niro 4 worth over £30,000.

“It’s fantastic to know I’ve made the historic billionth Uber trip in the UK,” Cristian, the billionth trip driver, said. “Being a driver has meant I’ve been fortunate enough to meet so many different people from all corners of the world, and no one day is the same.”

I’ve been driving for Uber since 2019, and I’m hoping that more riders will enjoy traveling with me in the future.”

“We’re hugely proud to have reached one billion trips in the UK, this milestone is a testament to every amazing driver who has worked with Uber since our launch in the UKThis is just the beginning, and we now look forward to the next billion trips, and our electric future,” said Jamie Heywood, Uber’s Regional General Manager for Northern and Eastern Europe.

Uber is focusing on becoming a fully electric platform in London by 2025 and all major European cities by 2030 as it prepares to take the next one billion trips.

Uber is partnering with London boroughs to invest £5 million in charging stations throughout the city, with over 90% of new cars joining the platform being electric.

The one billion journeys made across the United Kingdom have changed the way people move around towns and cities.

Riders from more than 130 countries have used the app in the UK since September this year, and over 28,000,000 trips have been taken to or from UK airports since 2012.

The top ten drop-off locations in the UK over the last month were all airport terminals or train stations, with Uber playing a critical role in getting people moving following the pandemic.

During the pandemic, NHS staff took over 3.8 million discounted rides through the Uber Medics program, which aided them as they worked tirelessly on the frontlines against COVID-19.

Uber’s Journey to One Billion Trips in the United Kingdom