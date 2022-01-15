As UK skiers flock to the slopes, Crystal is offering last-minute ski deals to France.

As UK skiers rush to the slopes, Crystal offers last-minute ski deals to France.

After France’s ban on UK tourists entering the country was eased, the TUI-owned winter holiday specialists put together the money-saving deals.

Crystal Ski Holidays has released a list of last-minute discounted French ski vacations for those who need to get back on the slopes as soon as possible.

skiers can have even more peace of mind.

Following the lifting of the ban imposed on December 18, tourists can travel to France again on January 22.

Here’s a rundown of some of the best Crystal Ski Holidays offers in popular French resorts:

Brides-les-Bains is a small town in the French region of Brides-les-Bains.

When booked online, a seven-night half-board holiday at the three-star Hotel La Vanoise 1825 costs £566 per person (based on two sharing) and includes flights from London Stansted to Chambery as well as transfers (price is for departure on February 5, 2022).

France (La Plagne)

Seven nights half-board at the four-star MMV Hotel Plagne 2000, Plagne Aime 2000, from £538 per person (based on two sharing) when booked online (price given is for departure on February 22).

Val Thorens is a ski resort in the French Alps.

When booked online, a seven-night half-board stay at the three-star Hotel Tango costs £588 per person (based on two sharing) and includes flights from Newcastle to Geneva and transfers (price given is for departure on January 29).

France, Serre Chevalier

When booked online, a seven-night half-board holiday at the three-star Plein Sud Hotel in Chantemerle costs £648 per person (based on two sharing) and includes flights from Birmingham to Chambery as well as transfers (price given is for departure on February 5).

Flaine is a small town in France.

When booked online, a seven-night half-board stay at the three-star Hotel Amelie costs £628 per person (based on two sharing) and includes flights from Glasgow to Chambery and transfers (price given is for departure on February 5).

