As Ukraine prepares to repel an invasion, a general says Ukrainian soldiers are ready to “tear apart Russians with bear hands.”

As the country prepares to repel an invasion, UKRAINIAN soldiers are said to be preparing to “tear apart Russians with their bare hands.”

It comes as fears grow that Russia will invade in days, with Vladimir Putin massing 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border.

Ukraine, on the other hand, is determined to repel any possible attack, with its forces already receiving anti-tank weapons from the United Kingdom, which are designed to kill Russian battle tanks and arm Ukrainian guerrillas who will continue the fight.

“We have about half a million people who went through a war in this country in which they either lost someone or something,” Lieutenant-General Oleksandr Pavliuk told the Times, speaking from a military base in Popasna.

“Half a million people who have lost relatives, homes, or friends are ready to tear Russians apart with their bare hands.”

“If our intelligence is able to predict the direction of the main Russian hit, they will not go any further after the first big losses,” he added.

“Putin realizes that if his army sustains heavy casualties, it may come to a halt on its own.”

In this case, intuition is useless.

It all comes down to cold calculation.”

The general went on to say that February 20 is a worrying date because it is seen as a possible start date for the invasion, with the Winter Olympics and the Russian-Belarus border exercise coming to a close.

New evidence indicates that troops are massing within striking distance of Kiev, which is alarming.

After a surge in troop and equipment movements from Russia’s far east in recent days, forces are now less than 20 miles from Ukraine’s border in Belarus.

New videos show paratroopers practicing invasion drills ahead of hastily planned joint “exercises” with Putin’s ally Belarus.

Meanwhile, amid fears of an invasion, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Switzerland and accepted an invitation to meet with his British counterpart, Ben Wallace.

“The defence secretary is pleased that Russia has accepted the invitation to meet with his counterpart,” a senior defense source said.

“Because our last defense bilateral was held in London in 2013, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has offered to meet in Moscow instead.”

“The Secretary of State has stated unequivocally that he will investigate all options for achieving stability and resolving the Ukraine crisis.

“We’re in contact with Russia’s government.”

It comes after Boris Johnson warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would be a “disaster for the world,” saying that “any kind of incursion, on any scale” would be catastrophic.