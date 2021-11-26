As unions slam safety standards, Amazon warehouse ambulance calls skyrocket in the run-up to Black Friday.

Ambulance calls to Amazon warehouses are on the rise in the run-up to Black Friday, as unions slam safety standards.

The TUC’s general secretary, Frances O’Grady, has urged Amazon to “get its house in order,” but the online retailer claims the figures are incomplete and “intentionally misleading.”

After a spike in ambulance calls for injuries and other health concerns at Amazon’s warehouses in England, union bosses have slammed the company.

Ambulance demand increased by 46% between October and November, according to a GMB Freedom of Information investigation, as the company tries to keep up with demand in the run-up to Black Friday and Christmas sales periods.

The union obtained monthly data from four ambulance trusts that cover major Amazon sites and discovered that November was the month with the highest number of ambulance callouts over a five-year period.

GMB is holding protests outside Amazon sites across the UK on Friday as the figures are released.

According to new accident investigation reports, serious injuries reported to the Health and Safety Executive in the run-up to Black Friday included injuries to fingers, limbs, and backs caused by equipment collisions and repetitive strains at the Coventry fulfillment center.

In April 2020, an Amazon driver who raised concerns about Covid restrictions not being followed was’verbally threatened and told that I was banned from site, potentially putting me out of work,’ according to a complaint to Sunderland City Council.

Despite a number of manual handling injuries at Amazon, an inspector from West Northamptonshire Council said in 2018 that it was “difficult to find evidence of training and management outcomes of accident investigations.”

The GMB is urging the company to hold urgent talks to improve its health and safety record.

“While most people are enjoying their Black Friday bargains, Amazon workers are being pushed to the limit of human endurance,” said Mick Rix, GMB National Officer.

Ambulance calls to Amazon sites are on the rise every year as employees race to meet their crushing goals.

“The shocking evidence is here in black and white: ambulances were dispatched to Amazon sites nearly 50% more in November than in October.

Workers are breaking bones, being in pain at the end of shifts, and being fired for filing covid complaints.

“Amazon can no longer deny it.

The GMB demands that the Health and Safety Executive look into these inhumane working conditions.

