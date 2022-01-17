As virus cases persist, China prepares for the holiday rush.

COVID-19 cases are still being reported in several Asian countries.

ANKARA

As the COVID-19 cases continue to spread in China and other Asia-Pacific countries, the country is bracing for a surge in public attendance during the upcoming New Year.

On Sunday, China’s National Health Commission reported 223 new cases, with 163 of them being locally transmitted.

Locally transmitted cases were found in 80 cases in northern Tianjin city and 79 cases in Jinnan district in central Henan province.

The New Year’s holiday season begins in February.

The country’s most important winter games are also set to begin in the first week of next month.

According to state-run Xinhua News, “the number of railway passenger trips during China’s upcoming Spring Festival travel rush is expected to jump 28.5 percent from the holiday season last year.”

People will travel during the 40-day travel season to see their families for the Chinese Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, which will be celebrated on February 15th.

1st of 2022

To prevent the spread of the infection, authorities have launched a nationwide disinfection campaign at train stations and other public locations.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in December 2019, China has reported 105,087 COVID-19 cases and 4,636 deaths.

Cambodia is a country in Southeast Asia that

In neighboring Cambodia, the Health Ministry reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, 11 of which were locally transmitted and all of which were of the omicron variant.

So far, 120,825 coronavirus cases have been reported in the Southeast Nation, with 3,015 deaths.

Japan –

In Japan, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government is considering declaring a quasi-state of emergency in the capital Tokyo and three nearby provinces, including Saitama, Chiba, and Kanagawa, as COVID-19 cases have reached an all-time high in the last week.

“On Sunday, the capital reported more than 4,000 new cases, with its hospital bed occupancy rate approaching 20%, a threshold for the metropolitan government to ask the central government to declare a quasi-state of emergency,” according to Tokyo-based Kyodo News.

“(The number of new cases) is surging at an unprecedented rate, not just in metropolitan areas, but throughout Japan,” Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference.

Since January, the provinces of Okinawa, Yamaguchi, and Hiroshima have been under a quasi-state of emergency.

9 until the end of the month.

,

Short summary of Infosurhoy.