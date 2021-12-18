As we approach Christmas, take the ultimate 50-question quiz.

As we get closer to Christmas, here’s the ultimate 50-question quiz.

The answers are at the bottom of this article – no cheating!

The countdown to Christmas has begun in earnest!

If you think you know everything there is to know about Christmas, take our ultimate 50-question quiz.

It includes questions about Christmas music, movies, television, food, and historical events, among other topics.

You can play it alone or with your friends and family, and we wish you the best of luck in either case!

Here’s our 50-question ultimate quiz: