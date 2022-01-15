As we prepare to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, tell us about your experiences meeting her.

As we prepare to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, share your stories of meeting her.

THE QUEEN will be on the throne for a record 70 years next month, and she will have met hundreds of thousands of ordinary people during that time.

Are you one of them, and do you have a tale to tell about meeting the Queen?

Arthur Edwards, a royal photographer for the Sun, took this photograph of the Queen visiting Alice Frazier’s new home in Washington, DC, in 1992.

“The Secret Service warned everyone to stand still and not speak or shake hands with Her Majesty until she was invited,” he says.

Have you met the Queen? Email us at [email protected] with your stories.

“Clearly, Alice wasn’t paying attention because she rushed forward and hugged the Queen when she entered her home.”

Your tale does not have to be as dramatic as Alice’s.

You may have met Her Majesty or seen her on one of her outings.

Perhaps you happened to meet her by chance.

You may have met our monarch while celebrating one of her three jubilees, or you may have received an award or an honor from her.

To commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, we’d like you to tell us about your encounters with the world’s most famous woman.

“Nobody ever forgets the day they met the Queen,” Arthur says.

For the most recent news, visit our Royal Family live blog.

Please send your tales to the following address:

[email protected]

Please attach any photos you have from your royal meeting.

We’ll be publishing as many of your memories as possible in the near future.