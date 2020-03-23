ASA Tells O2 and BT to Stop Running Their Bullshit Adverts

Hot on the heels of it £245,000 fine from Ofcom, BT has now drawn the ire of the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) over a misleading advert, and it’s not the only one.

Both BT and O2 have had ads banned for bullshit claims, and told to get their act together by the ASA. In BT’s case, the issue was over a Wi-Fi advert that guaranteed coverage in every room of the house using disc repeaters. The ISP stated that if it couldn’t keep that promise, customers would be offered £20 off their next bill as a result. Aside from the complaints from the general public about the coverage, which totalled 11, Virgin and Vodafone also called BT out on the ad. Another three people reportedly complained because the ad didn’t clarify that the discs need to be plugged in to work.

BT sacked off that last one, saying that it’s pretty obvious that stuff which requires electricity to work needs electricity to work. Of course you’d plug them in. It also pointed to research indicating that 96 per cent of customers could get full coverage with just one disc, while the remaining four needed two. Just one of the 1,000 customers tested needed to make an extra payment.

But the ASA was having none of it, and upheld both complaints:

“We told [BT] not to claim that they guaranteed Wi-Fi in every room unless they held adequate evidence to support the claims. We also told them not to use visuals that suggested the Wi-Fi discs did not need to be plugged into a socket.”

A BT spokesperson commented:

“We guarantee that our Complete Wi-Fi customers will get Wi-Fi in every room. Unlike other providers we send our customers a new Smart Hub 2 and Wi-Fi Disc which gets a strong wi-fi signal to every room for the majority of customers across the UK.

“We also go the extra mile for customers living in the biggest homes and we will happily send more Wi-Fi Discs and arrange for an engineer to visit if needed – we will always help our customers to get wi-fi to every room. The ASA wants us to explain more clearly that we’ll also send customers £20 if they’re still not happy and we’ve changed our ads to make that more clear.”

Meanwhile, O2 took flak for claims on its website about its ‘Refresh’ custom plans. These contracts don’t charge customers for their handsets once the value has been paid off, unlike some mobile operators who keep taking money off you after you’ve covered the cost, and you’ve been too busy with life to call up and address it. And when you do, you’re not getting that money back (thanks for nothing, EE).

The sticking point in this scenario is the Overpayment Estimator that tells customers what they could be saving if the switched. Three complained, saying it wasn’t an accurate representation of money saved, and that it didn’t make it clear what comparison was being used to come up with its figures. O2 also tried to argue that are some things that people with half a brain are just aware of, and they could figure it out, but they soon learned not to make that assumption, just as Deliveroo did last year. Twice. The ASA said:

“We told [O2] to ensure that their advertising did not suggest that they were the only provider that offered unbundled contracts or that they did not offer bundled contracts. We also told them not to compare the costs of bundled contracts with unbundled contracts unless they made the nature of that comparison clear. We also told them not to make comparative claims based on speculative figures and not to imply that other networks did not offer unbundled plans.”

What have we learned from this? The ASA errs on the side that we’re all simpletons, and rival networks can’t get enough of complaining about each other. [TechRadar]