A’savage’ poison pen letter comparing her’really bad’ window displays to a graveyard or prison is delivered to a wedding boutique.

A’savage’ poison pen letter was sent to a wedding boutique, comparing her’really bad’ window displays to a graveyard or prison.

After posting photos of the critical letter on social media, Tara Trethowan received a lot of support.

A four-page poison pen letter was sent to an award-winning boutique owner blasting her ‘uninspiring and unattractive’ window displays, comparing existing floral arrangements to something from a cemetery.

Tara Trethowan was taken aback when she received a nasty handwritten rant accusing her of ‘wasting a prime high street position with thoughtless displays’ and implying that she ‘couldn’t be bothered’ with brides.

The 50-year-old, who owns The Bridal Studio in Helston, Cornwall, said she received the vile letter in the mail at the end of November.

The window displays, ‘prison cell’ grey walls, color scheme, dresses, and floral displays were all criticized, and no part of the ‘uninspiring’ store was spared.

Tara’s displays should be ‘full of joy,’ include peach tones, and use decorations from The Range, according to the rude writer, who began the letter with the phrase ‘this is difficult to write.’

The ‘ridiculous’ note received over 3,300 likes, comments, and shares after the mother-of-three shared it online.

The letter was dubbed an “absolute load of b*******” by supporters, while the owner defended the display, explaining that the photos were taken on a “bleary day” when she didn’t have the lights turned on.

“It’s pretty ridiculous,” Tara of Helston, Cornwall, said.

Usually, we receive letters in the mail from brides, with a photograph of them in their gown, thanking us for assisting them in finding their gown.

“Handwritten letters are unusual for us, so it came as a bit of a surprise.

“At first, we couldn’t figure out what to make of it and assumed it was a joke.”

“If someone was offended by our windows, why didn’t they sign the letter, e-mail us, or leave a Google review?”

“At first, I was disappointed that someone thought that way about us because I put a lot of effort and love into what I do.

“It’s more of a vocation than a job.”

I adore what we do and consider myself extremely fortunate to be able to assist brides in finding their perfect gown.

“So, to receive a letter like that at first, my.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.