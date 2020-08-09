ASEAN foreign ministers release statement on bloc’s 53rd anniversary

Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) released a statement on Saturday, marking the bloc’s 53rd anniversary.

The statement recalled the aspirations of the 1967 ASEAN Declaration to promote regional cooperation in the spirit of equality and partnership, and contribute towards peace, progress and prosperity in the region.

Noting the achievements made by the ASEAN in the past 53 years, the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the effective implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025.

Mentioning “growing uncertainties resulting from the changing geo-political dynamics in the regional and global landscape,” the ministers reiterated their commitment to maintaining Southeast Asia as “a region of peace, security, neutrality and stability,” and reaffirmed the need for the ASEAN to remain united, cohesive and resilient in promoting its purposes, principles and common interests as enshrined in the ASEAN Charter.

The statement also calls for continued building of “strategic trust and mutual confidence among countries” through continued dialogue, win-win cooperation and practical confidence building measures to create a peaceful environment conducive for sustainable growth.

Established in 1967, the ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.