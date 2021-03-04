ASEAN says ready to assist Myanmar in positive, peaceful, constructive manner

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, March 2 (Xinhua) — The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) said on Tuesday that the regional organization is ready to assist Myanmar in a positive, peaceful and constructive manner.

According to the chair’s statement released here on the Informal ASEAN Ministerial Meeting, the meeting was convened via videoconference, with the view to progress the implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, work on an ASEAN Community post-2025 vision, advance ASEAN’s initiatives to respond to and recover from the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, discuss ASEAN’s external relations, as well as exchange views on pressing regional issues of concern.

The statement said that ASEAN has been closely following the current developments in the region and concurred that the political stability in any and all ASEAN member states is essential to achieving a collective peaceful, stable and prosperous ASEAN Community.

“We expressed our concern on the situation in Myanmar and called on all parties to refrain from instigating further violence, and for all sides to exercise utmost restraint as well as flexibility. We also called on all parties concerned to seek a peaceful solution, through constructive dialogue and practical reconciliation in the interests of the people and their livelihood,” the statement said.

ASEAN ministers reiterated that the political stability in ASEAN member states is essential to achieving a peaceful, stable and prosperous ASEAN community. “We underscored the need to maintain our unity, centrality, and relevance in the region and to collectively address common challenges.” Enditem