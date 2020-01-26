Ash Barty survives mid-match scare in three set thriller to Australia Open quarter finals

World number one Ash Barty is through to the final eight of the Australian Open after storming home in a three set thriller.

Australia’s golden girl of tennis survived a mid-match scare to down US world number 18 Alison Riske to win 6-3 1-6 6-4 to book a quarter final berth and continue the Barty party in Melbourne.

She becomes the first Australian player in more than 30 years since Pat Cash in 1987-88 to make consecutive quarter finals on home soil at the grand slam.

‘It was third time a charm for me last week, so I think third time a charm tonight. I just had to hang in there,’ she told Channel Nine commentator Jim Courier moments after her nail-biting win.

‘It was very tough from different ends, playing very differently. Yeah, but I just had to hang in there, try and give myself a chance.

‘It was exceptionally hard when the balls were new from this end. That end you can’t really feel it, but this end, you really feel it, have to be smart, use it. I struggled tonight, but was able to get big holds I needed.’

Barty cruised through the first set before 13 unforced errors saw Riske level things up and force the match into a third set decider.

The deciding set was a nail-biting affair where Riske fought back from a break down but double-faulted when Barty was on match point to bow out of the tournament.

It’s the second year in a row Barty has progressed to the final eight in Melbourne.

The win comes 24 hours after the Australian darling of sport and defending French Open champion was crowned Young Australian of the Year.

Barty’s heart-stopping win sets up a showdown with Czech world number eight and last’s year Australian Open runner-up Petra Kvitova on Tuesday.

Kvitova beat Barty at the same stage at last year’s Australian Open.

‘I’m just excited I get another opportunity in a quarter final of a grand slam. You don’t get those every week, so I’m really excited,’ Barty said.

Barty, 23, hopes to become the first Australian woman to win the Australian Open since Chris O’Neil in 1978.

She and Nick Kyrgios are the two remaining Australians left in the singles draw.

Kyrgios will take on world number one Rafael Nadal on Monday night.