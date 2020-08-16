Ash Christian Dead: Actor And Emmy-Winning Producer Was 35

Ash Christian, an actor, director and Emmy-winning producer, died on Thursday of natural causes. He was 35 years old.

Christian died in his sleep while vacationing in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. On Saturday, it was confirmed that his death was due to natural causes, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Christian was born in Texas and moved to Los Angeles when he was 16. He wrote, directed and starred in his first feature film, “Fat Girls,” at 19. He started his own production company, Cranium Entertainment, which produced a number of films including “Hurricane Bianca,” “1985” and “Coyote Lake.”

He won a Daytime Emmy in 2014 for outstanding special class short-format daytime program for “mI Promise,” The Wrap reported. Aside from directing and writing his own features, Christian also appeared in a number of shows, including “The Good Fight,” “The Good Wife” and “Law and Order.”

Prior to his passing, Christian had a number of projects in various stages of production. He was part of Mayim Bialik’s directorial debut, “As Sick As They Made Us,” which was set to start filming this year.

“Ash was a great friend, colleague and partner in crime. He was a champion of indie film and filmmakers and his love of the process of putting movies together was infectious,” his producing partner, Anne Clement, told ET.

“He had so much more life to live,” she continued. “My heart goes out to his family especially his mother. The world lost one of the good ones.”

Colleagues and friends mourned Christian’s passing, taking to social media to express their love and admiration for him.

“2020 is a rough year. @ashchristian you will be missed,” Bianca Del Rio, who starred in “Hurricane Bianca,” wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for always having faith in me. Rest well, my friend.”

“A beautiful spirit, wonderful producer/actor, and great friend to so many. He will be missed. RIP,” Janet Pierson wrote on Twitter.

“One of my very few truly wonderful friends. He was genuinely hilarious and to loose him is just… I can’t even say,” Thora Birch wrote.

“Rest In Peace, bright light Ash Christian. He produced our first movie and was the reason it got made. He connected everyone in the independent film community. A huge loss,” Hannah Marks wrote.