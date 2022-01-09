Ashley, a 35-year-old Thornliebank resident, is the Team Leader at Glasgow Lives’ Whitecraigs Care Home.

Ashley, 35, from Thornliebank, is the Team Leader at Glasgow Lives’ Whitecraigs Care Home.

Tonight, we’ll hear from Ashley about how she transitioned from being a hairdresser to working in a care facility and what she’s learned along the way.

I can’t believe it’s been a decade since I switched careers from hairdresser to caregiver – time flies when you’re having fun, right?

Looking back, I’m not sure anyone expected me to stay in care homes for very long.

When I first started, I was there for the experience because I wanted to work in children’s services in the future.

I went in expecting to make cups of tea and hold hands with the elderly, but what is so often misunderstood, or perhaps simply forgotten, is that those living in the care home are people with stories, lives, families, likes, dislikes, and a future in which you can play an important role.

That, I believe, is the most rewarding aspect of this job: you get to be a part of people’s lives, both residents and staff.

Whitecraigs Care Home is right around the corner from my home in Thornliebank, where I’ve spent my entire life, so I was familiar with the facility and knew it had a good reputation.

I used to think how nice it would be to have a job where you could be out in the community having fun, working with local schools, and making a difference while doing it.

Moving from being a self-employed hairdresser to working as a care assistant may seem strange to some, but the great thing is that so many of the skills I developed in hairdressing were completely transferable, and in many cases, gave me a leg up.

I started in the dementia unit, which was challenging, but my previous years in the salon had taught me how to put people at ease and listen carefully to their needs and wants, even if they aren’t sure what they’re trying to say.

Having a conversation with residents and their families can be the most effective thing you can do in this job because it allows you to learn more about who they are and how you can help them.

