Ashley Cain is ‘devastated’ after his grandmother passes away just seven months after his daughter Azaylia died.

Ashley Cain is ‘devastated’ after his grandmother passes away seven months after his daughter Azaylia passed away.

Ashley Cain has announced the death of his adoring grandmother.

On Sunday, the MTV star, who previously starred in Ex on the Beach, broke the heartbreaking news to his fans on Instagram.

His “strong” grandmother, he said, would be “overjoyed” to see his late daughter Azaylia again.

Azaylia, an eight-month-old girl, passed away in April after a battle with a rare form of leukemia.

“I got the devastating news that my Grandma had sadly passed away and joined the angels in paradise while I was away,” the 30-year-old reality star wrote alongside a photo of his nan with his daughter.

“Grandma Cain, with nothing but hard work, tough love, and good blood, you built a great, strong, successful, and respectful family.”

“We will all miss you for the rest of our lives.”

Please look after my little angel in heaven, as I’m sure she’ll be ecstatic to see you again! ”

Ashley’s post was flooded with messages of support from friends and fans, which was understandable.

One fan wrote, “Sorry for your loss, two beautiful аngels smiling down on your greаt аccomplishments for Azаyliа Foundаtion.”

Ashley announced the news with a photo of his grandmother holding Azayla on Instagram (Image: Instagram).

“I’m sorry for your loss, but I’m sure you’re finding some solace in the fact that your grandmother is on her way to see your little girl,” another wrote.

“I’m sorry for your loss,” a third person expressed regret.

I hope it gives you some comfort to know that your grandmother will look after your princess.

After a long battle with acute myeloid leukemia, baby Azаyliа died on April 24, 2021.

Sаfiyyаа Vorаjee, her father and mother, spent her final weeks at home with her, cramming as much love and joy into her life as they could.

At the age of eight months, Azaylia passed away in April.

The story of Azаyliа drew a lot of attention.

