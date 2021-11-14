Ashley Mitchell has made a few statements since being removed from ‘The Challenge 37.’

Ashley Mitchell has made a couple of statements since being deactivated from ‘The Challenge 37.’

After not seeing a final in three seasons of The Challenge, former winner Ashley Mitchell appeared to be on track to make it in Spies, Lies, and Allies.

Her race was cut short, however, due to an unexpected disqualification.

Since her deactivation, the veteran has made a few statements, acknowledging her role in the situation while defending her reputation.

Ashley Mitchell, a two-time champion, returned for Spies, Lies, and Allies, partnering with Hughie Maughan, a UK rookie.

After a few missions together, they realized they weren’t a good match, so when the opportunity arose, he switched to veteran Nany González.

I respect @mtv’s and TJ’s decision.

Changing one’s behavior is the best apology.

@challenge, we’ll see you next time.

November 11, 2021 — ashley brooke (@MTVASHLEYBROOKE)

The fan favorite appeared to be on her way to the finals until she was knocked out by an unexpected disqualification during episode 14.

TJ Lаvin only mentioned that she had broken the show’s rules when he informed the other players of her dismissal.

Following the broadcast of the episode, a few contestants, including Nelson Thomаs, spoke out about the incident, confirming that it involved a verbal altercation with Josh Mаrtinez.

“Rules аre rules, and I respect MTV and TJ’s decision,” she said in а cryptic tweet, implying that she would return for а future season.

I just want to express my gratitude to everyone who has stood by me throughout this ordeal.

Everyone knows I’m only mad at myself, and it’s been extremely difficult for me to shake the depression and anxiety that I’ve been experiencing since returning home.

I’ve been pondering and managing my anger.

I adore all of you, and I’m so grateful for everything you’ve done for me.

11 November 2021 — Ashley Brooke (@MTVASHLEYBROOKE)

I just want to express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me throughout this process.

Everyone knows I’m just a lunatic…

