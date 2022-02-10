Ashley Wadsworth, a Canadian teen, died of chest stab wounds, according to an inquest.

Through a dating app, the 19-year-old met her British boyfriend.

An inquest heard that a Canadian teenager met her UK boyfriend through a dating app and traveled to Essex to meet him died of stab wounds to the chest.

Ashley Wadsworth, 19, was found dead on February 1st at an address in Chelmsford, Essex.

The teenager was found unresponsive by paramedics, who confirmed her death at 4.38pm, according to the inquest, which began today in Chelmsford.

According to the coroner’s officer, her provisional cause of death was “stab wounds to the chest” after a post-mortem examination.

Jack Sepple, her boyfriend, was charged with her murder.

An earlier hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court did not require the 23-year-old to enter a plea.

He’s been remanded in custody until a court date on March 7th.

The inquest has been halted pending the outcome of crown court proceedings, according to Essex’s senior coroner, Lincoln Brookes.

According to a post on her Facebook page, Ms Wadsworth moved to Chelmsford from Vernon, British Columbia, in November 2021.

She shared photos of her “amazing trip to London” earlier this year.

Those who knew Ms Wadsworth described her as “a precious part of the Wadsworth family” with a “spontaneous and witty personality.”

A GoFundMe page was set up to help bring her body home, and the organisers revealed Ms Wadsworth’s body would be flown home within the next week in an update posted on the page on Tuesday.

“Once Ashley is laid to rest as per her beliefs and mother’s wishes,” the fundraising page says, “anything remaining in this GoFundMe will be used to set up a scholarship in her name.”

A donation to a charity in her honor is also expected.

PA News Agency contributed to the story.

