Ashling Murphy was an ‘exceptionally talented’ Irish trad musician who also taught children to play music.

PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHER Ashling Murphy was described as an “exceptionally talented” Irish traditional music player before she was killed yesterday.

At 4pm, Ashling, 23, from Tullamore, Co Offaly, was assaulted while jogging along a well-known canal route.

The young woman was a gifted musician who was praised for her concertina and fiddle skills.

Ashling taught music to local children over the years in addition to teaching in the local primary school, Durrow National School.

Ashling was a member of the Comhaltas Concert Tours, the Comhaltas National Folk Orchestra of Ireland, which had won numerous Fleadhanna Cheoil competitions at the county, provincial, and national levels.

The young musician was praised by Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann, who described her as “exceptionally talented.”

“She was an exceptionally talented young lady who left an indelible impression on all who had the good fortune to know her,” the group stated.

“Ashling was one of the best concertina and fiddle players around, and he was also learning the uilleann pipes.”

“She was a valued member of the Comhaltas National Folk Orchestra of Ireland and performed in our Comhaltas Concert Tours.

“We know she and her family are at the center of her neighborhood.

She was a well-liked elementary school teacher who had a lot to offer in a variety of ways.”

“The pain of her family at the loss of such a young and beautiful person is beyond comprehension,” they continued.

“We share their grief and will always remember Ashling for her warm personality, uplifting music, compassionate, outgoing, and generous friendship.”

Ashling’s musical accomplishments include being chosen for the 14-day Comhaltas Concert of Ireland in 2017 and the 10-day Comhaltas Concert Tour of the United Kingdom in 2018.

In 2017, she was invited to join Ireland’s Comhaltas National Folk Orchestra, which she has done since.

This orchestra has performed at numerous national events, including Ashling’s participation in Pope Francis’ visit to the United States in 2018.

“As stated previously, she exhibited great leadership qualities and was a fantastic mentor and role model to students both in her professional career as a teacher and in her music teaching in the Offaly area,” the group continued.

“She was always and always involved in her local community putting on music and choral performances with such a bubbly, sunny disposition.”

Durrow National School Principal James Hogan described the 23-year-old’s death as “heartbreaking,” as students wrote thoughtful cards in his honor.

In a heartbreaking display at Tullamore Primary School, students created colorful cards that read “RIP Ms Murphy” and “We love you.”

