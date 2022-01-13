Ashling Murphy’s postmortem has been completed, and an appeal has been filed regarding her distinctive mountain bike.

A postmortem has been completed on tragic murder victim Ashling Murphy, and an appeal has been filed over her distinctive mountain bike.

Ashling Murphy, the tragic murder victim, underwent a POSTMORTEM examination.

The 23-year-old primary school teacher was killed in a random attack along a canal in Co Offaly.

Gardai, who were also at Ashling’s school yesterday, believe she fought back bravely against her attacker.

A 40-year-old man was arrested and remains detained at Tullamore Garda Station in connection with the fatal assault.

Investigators are seeking any information about a Falcon Storm mountain bike.

Straight handlebars and distinctive yellow and green front forks have been described as features of the bike.

They’re also appealing to anyone who was in the area before 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon, when the killing happened, to come forward.

“Gardai continue to investigate the fatal assault on a woman that occurred along the canal bank at Cappincur, Tullamore, County Offaly, at approximately 4pm on Wednesday, 12th January, 2022,” gardai said in a statement.

“A postmortem has been completed, but the results will not be released due to operational concerns.”

“Under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, a man in his 40s remains detained at Tullamore Garda Station.”

“A Garda Sochána is seeking information about a Falcon Storm mountain bike with straight handlebars and distinctive yellowgreen front forks.

“Anyone with information about this fatal assault is encouraged to contact the Garda.

“Gardai are appealing to anyone who was in the CappincurCanal walk area of Tullamore, County Offaly, before 4pm yesterday afternoon, Wednesday, January 12th 2022, to contact them.”

“Anyone with information should call Tullamore Garda Station at 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris moved to reassure the public about the tragic attack tonight, saying that such incidents are “relatively rare.”

“The real fear and concern in the community, this is a safe society, and these events are relatively rare,” he told RTE.

“I believe that can be seen in our overall response to this as a society, but it can also be seen in the support that has been provided to us, in terms of information for the investigation.”

Gardai have promised to “leave no stone unturned” in their investigation, which includes a team of over 50 officers.

The talented trad musician, who worked at Durrow National School, was out jogging when she was attacked in an “unprovoked and random attack.”

The attack on Ashling, who was from the…

