Asia-Pacific: Countries mull future as virus cases rise

ANKARA

As new COVID-19 cases continue to be detected daily in the Asia-Pacific region, most governments are yet to decide whether to ease lockdown measures enforced to stem the coronavirus’ spread.

Singapore reported 897 new cases on Friday, taking the total count to 12,075, with 12 deaths.

According to the Health Ministry, this was the first time in five days that less than 1,000 cases were reported in a day.

Educational institutes and most workplaces remain closed in Singapore and the government is yet to decide whether to ease restrictions.

Over in the Philippines, the overall case count passed 7,000 on Friday after 211 more people tested positive for COVID-19.

With the total number of cases now at 7,192 and death toll 477, President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to extend the “enhanced community quarantine” measure for high-risk areas until May 15.

According to the daily Phil Star, the government has also imposed a lockdown on the main Luzon island and the capital Manila at least until the end of April.

“When it comes to the economy, we’re looking at what sectors of it we can already open, the people who can begin going to work, and of course, where the people going to work can commute,” Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement to the media.

In Malaysia, the number of cases reached 5,691 on Friday, with the death toll at 96.

The Muslim-majority country has imposed restrictions on movement of people and vehicles since March 18. It was extended at the end of last month and a decision on a further extension is still awaited.

According to local news outlet The Star, Chinese experts who arrived in Malaysia to help in the country’s fight against COVID-19 have appreciated the government’s measures, including the restrictions on movement.

“After the implementation of the Movement Control Order, the increase of Malaysia’s new COVID-19 cases has flattened and even on the trend of decline, which means the measures are taking effect,” said Li Jun, who led the Chinese team to Malaysia.

Situation Down Under

New Zealand seems to be the only country in the Asia-Pacific region likely to lower its guard as it took early measures to curb the virus’ spread.

An alert level four lockdown has been imposed in the country for a month now and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce her government’s decision next week.

With 1,456 cases and 17 deaths so far, the government is mulling whether to take the alert level down a notch and allow e-businesses to resume with minimum human-to-human contact.

Schools may also be reopened but a final decision on the matter will only be taken next week.

Over in Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Friday that the federal parliament will convene for three days from May 12.

The decision comes after the government last week extended the ongoing lockdown for at least a month.

“A positive thing to say is we have often found ourselves, as we have now, in a better place ahead of time … but we want to be very clear with Australians, baseline restrictions we have in place at the moment — there are no plans to change those for the next four weeks,” Morrison said after a Cabinet meeting last Thursday.

Some provincial governments still decided to reopen a few beach sites but had to close them down immediately due to violations of guidelines.

On Friday, as the country’s death toll reached 79 and overall case count touched 6,675.