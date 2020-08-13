Asia-Pacific countries report more COVID-19 cases as possibility of resurgence remains

HONG KONG, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — The spread of COVID-19 pandemic has been accelerating with an alarming resurgence of infections as New Zealand remains on high alert of a second wave of outbreak.

New Zealand reported 14 new cases, including one in managed isolation and quarantine facilities, and 13 cases of community transmission were related to Tuesday’s four cases from an Auckland family.

The 13 new confirmed cases in the community were all in Auckland and are all linked to the four people from the same family in Auckland previously reported.

The 14 cases have brought the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 36, 17 of which are linked to the recent outbreak.

The country’s total number of confirmed cases reached 1,238, which is the number reported to the World Health Organization.

India’s federal health ministry confirmed that total deaths in the country have surpassed the 47,000-mark, reaching 47,033, as the total cases reached 2,396,637.

Over the past 24 hours, a total of 66,999 new cases were added to the tally, and as many as 942 people died, according to the data.

The number of confirmed cases in the Philippines surged to 147,526 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 4,002 new daily cases.

The DOH said that the number of recoveries further rose to 70,387 after 1,403 more patients have survived the disease.

The death toll also increased to 2,426 after 23 more patients have succumbed to the viral disease, the DOH added.

The total cases in Indonesia rose by 2,098 within one day to 132,816, with the death toll adding by 65 to 5,968, the health ministry said.

According to the ministry, 1,760 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 87,558.

The virus has spread to all the country’s 34 provinces.

The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 206 new cases on Thursday, marking the second straight day when infections topped the 200-mark.

While the number of new infections remained below the daily record of 472 infections reported earlier this month, concerns have remained high about the virus’ resurgence in the capital of 14 million people since a state of emergency was lifted at the end of May.

Tokyo’s cumulative COVID-19 cases stands at 16,680, the highest among Japan’s 47 prefectures.

Nationwide, the cumulative total has surpassed 52,000 infections.

Malaysia reported 15 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 9,129, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press briefing that four cases are imported and 11 more are local transmissions.

Health officials also detected one new case cluster in Kedah state involving a group which had gathered for a religious event, with nine testing positive for the disease so far.

Papua New Guinea (PNG) recorded its highest daily increase of infections on Wednesday with 55 new cases, taking the country’s official total to 269, with 191 currently active.

Meanwhile, government officials introduced new measures to contain the spread after revealing earlier in the week that a two-week blanket lockdown would not be extended.

Of the new infections, 18 were from capital Port Moresby and its surrounding area, and 37 were recorded in the Western Province, where major mining operations were forced to shut down last week after experiencing outbreaks.

South Korea reported 56 more cases as of 0:00 a.m. Thursday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 14,770.

Of the new cases, nine were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 2,600.

The domestic infections grew in double digits owing to infections relevant to church services and a fast food chain.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 305. The total fatality rate stood at 2.06 percent. Enditem