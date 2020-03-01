Asia Week New York to highlight Chinese art pieces

NEW YORK, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) — Chinese art pieces will be highlighted at the upcoming Asia Week New York, an eight-day event that celebrates Asian art and culture in various activities.

Now in its 11th edition, Asia Week New York will see 36 international galleries, six auction houses and many cultural institutions, offering open galleries, auction sales, lectures and exhibitions starting from March 12.

The gallery exhibitions will be free and open to public until March 19, and in some cases, until March 21.

The big draw to Asia Week New York is the numerous eye-alluring exhibitions featuring the rarest and finest examples of Asian porcelain, jewelry, textiles, paintings, ceramics, sculpture, bronzes, prints, photographs and jades from every quarter of and period in Asia.

“As Asia Week New York enters a new decade, we look forward to increasing the public’s awareness and knowledge of the joys of collecting Asian art — hence we are excited to present a comprehensive series of gallery talks by our esteemed experts,” said Asia Week New York chairwoman Katherine Martin.

Chinese works of art have always been an important part of the annual art event.

The art pieces worth noticing are a finely painted mid-17th century Ming blue-and-white porcelain vase, and a Ming Dynasty bronze goose-form incense burner (14th-15th century).

The 12-inch tall blue-and-white porcelain vase from Ralph M. Chait Galleries, Inc. is decorated with military figures in a mountainous outdoor setting. Its dome is painted with a land and seascape scene, including a 10-story pagoda.

The incense burner from J.J. Lally & Co. is the largest of its kind yet recorded and the only example known which is complete with its original matching base.

To cater to the need of Chinese-speaking buyers and audience, a Chinese version of the event website is available to offer comprehensive guide to the event.

The event is organized by the Asia Week New York Association, a non-profit trade membership organization registered with the state of New York.