Asian champion Wang confirms for street high jump event in Beijing

BEIJING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) — The 2020 Chinese Athletics Street Tour (CAST) will return to action in Beijing next Saturday as Asian Games champion Wang Yu will lead a nine-man field in the high jump showcase event, the organizer confirmed on Sunday.

The high jump event will mark the opening leg of the 2020 CAST and will be held on August 22 at the Huaxi Live complex located outside of the Wukesong Stadium.

It will be the fifth race for the two-time defending champion Wang to compete in the CAST event. The 28-year-old, gold medalist at the Jakarta Asian Games, set the meet record of 2.32-meter in 2018 and went on to claim the title last year at 2.30m.

The field also includes Guo Jinqi, runner-up of last year with a personal best of 2.28m, former world U18 champion Wang Chen as well as 2018 Youth Olympic Champion Chen Long. Enditem