Asian/Oceanian Olympic boxing qualification event moved from virus-plagued Wuhan to Amman

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — The IOC Boxing task force (BTF) announced on Saturday that the Asian/Oceanian Tokyo 2020 boxing qualification event will be moved away from novel coronavirus-plagued Wuhan, China to Amman, Jordan.

The event, originally planned to take place in Wuhan from February 3 to 14, was rescheduled after Friday’s joint decision by the BTF and the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) to displace the competition due to the developments regarding the coronavirus outbreak reported in the Chinese city, according to an IOC statement.

It will be held in Amman, Jordan from March 3 to 11, 2020.

After a careful review of all alternatives, the BTF approved the proposal of the Jordan Olympic Committee (JOC) on Saturday, in order to confirm the competition dates and location as soon as possible, in the best interest of the athletes preparing for the qualifier.

Logistical and operational details will be shared with National Olympic Committees (NOCs), National Federations and officials in the coming days, said the statement.