Asian qualifiers for FIFA World Cup moved to 2021

ANKARA

The Asian qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup have been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, FIFA said the world football’s governing body and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) decided that qualifying matches for the Qatar 2022 will be held in 2021.

The qualifiers were originally scheduled for October and November.

FIFA and AFC will work together to pick new dates for the qualifying matches.

Separately, FIFA said that qualifiers for the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 will also be held in 2021.