Asked about Christopher Jullien’s return, Ange Postecoglou insists Celtic’s match against Hearts isn’t a statement match.

Asked about Christopher Jullien’s return, Ange Postecoglou insists Celtic’s match against Hearts isn’t a statement game.

If Robbie Neilson’s side wins at Parkhead tomorrow night, they will be able to overtake the Hoops.

Celtic’s win over chasing Hearts on Thursday night, according to Ange Postecoglou, will be worth no more than three Premiership points.

The Hoops are two points ahead of the Jambos, whose manager Robbie Neilson and his players see the trip to Glasgow as an opportunity to leapfrog their opponents.

“I think my players are just looking forward to a game at Celtic Park, playing our football, and winning,” Postecoglou said when asked if he saw the match as an opportunity to widen the gap between the two sides.

“Statement games take place later in the season.

“For the time being, let’s keep our pistols in our holsters.”

“We’re just going to play each game the same way we’ve been playing them so far.”

I’ve said it before: there are so many shiny objects everywhere that it’s easy to get distracted.

“What we want to do is make sure that when we play football on a game day, we are prepared for the challenge, because if you start thinking that a result tomorrow will get you something shiny and glittery, you will lose focus on what matters.”

“We’ve been in good form because we’ve been concentrating on and respecting every opponent, and we’ll do the same tomorrow.”

Postecoglou, who will have Nir Bitton and Tom Rogic back from injury, praised the qualities of the Tynecastle side, which beat Celtic 2-1 in Gorgie in the league opener when the Greek-Australian manager was still at Parkhead.

Celtic retaliated by defeating Hearts 3-2 in the Premier Sports Cup in August.

“They are a good team, they have been consistent, they have an outstanding goalkeeper (Craig Gordon) who has been in outstanding form this year, they are well-structured, they work hard as a team, and they have some speed up front,” Postecoglou said.

“As the table and results show, they’ve been one of the league’s more consistent teams.”

“They have their strengths, just like the rest of the teams, but we prepare in the same way.”

