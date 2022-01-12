Asked about election fraud, Trump abruptly ends an interview with NPR after saying he “doesn’t believe Biden got 80 million votes.”

Asked about election fraud, Trump shuts down an NPR interview after saying he “doesn’t believe Biden got 80 million votes.”

DONALD TRUMP ended an interview with NPR by saying he “doesn’t believe Joe Biden got 80 million votes” as he was questioned about election fraud allegations.

Trump abruptly ended a 15-minute interview with Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep, which aired on Wednesday, according to NPR.

Despite concerns among Republicans that he is hurting the party’s chances in future elections, the former president insisted in his interview with the outlet that Republicans should continue to push his fraud claims.

Donny claims that his team’s numerous court cases filed after the election were dismissed because it was “too early” to prove his fraud claims.

Trump fired one of his lawyers, Kory Langhofer, at the same time, saying, “I did not think he was a good attorney to hire.”

Following a series of questions about Trump’s election claims, Inskeep asked the former president if he would only endorse Republican candidates this year who support his claim that the 2020 election was rigged against him.

Inskeep inquired, “Is that an absolute?”

Trump responded that the candidates “who are smart” will press his case, citing Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake of Arizona as an example.

Lake, a former news anchor, has echoed Trump’s nonsense about election fraud.

