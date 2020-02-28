Asked about possible resignation, Ukraine PM says…

KIEV, Feb 26 – Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said on Wednesday he had not tendered his resignation and that the government was working normally, when asked about potentially being ousted in a possible government reshuffle.

Honcharuk also said he had not discussed the issue with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who earlier acknowledged meeting Serhiy Tihipko, a veteran politician touted in local media as a possible successor to Honcharuk. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson)