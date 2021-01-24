Askia Booker scores 21 points, Shenzhen rolls past Jiangsu in CBA

ZHUJI, China, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Askia Booker scored 21 points as the Shenzhen Aviators smashed Jiangsu Dragons 111-100 on Sunday, securing the second win in their latest five rounds of the season in Chinese Basketball Association league (CBA).

He Xining of Shenzhen added 18 points, Shen Zijie had 14 points and 12 rebounds. After pocketing the victory, the semifinalist in the 2018-2019 season sits in eighth place in the 19-team table.

Dezmine Wells helped Jiangsu have a double-digit advantage in the midway of the first quarter. Shenzhen found their pace later and trailed 28-24 after one quarter.

After a 15-5 point dash, the Aviators turned the game around in the second period. When facing Shenzhen’s solid defense, the Dragons couldn’t sustain the momentum of an almost perfect first period, seeing their rivals lead 68-43 before the half break.

The pattern continued through much of the second half. With just under seven minutes to play in the third quarter, Wu Yujia of Jiangsu exited after suffering a sudden Achilles rupture.

The Dragons cut the deficit to 14 with 3:44 remaining in the final quarter but was never a serious threat to overturn Shenzhen’s lead. Wells led both sides with 44 points, plus eight rebounds and four assists. Zheng Qilong of Jiangsu added 14 points.

“Jiangsu have had a difficult time with injuries; that’s why we can win,” said Shenzhen’s head coach Qiu Biao.

“Except for the second quarter, we exposed many problems in the game. We had 21 turnovers in the game. We will solve the problems later,” Qiu added.

Shenzhen will face Liaoning next Wednesday, while Jiangsu, who have suffered seven consecutive losses, will also fight against Liaoning on next Friday. Enditem