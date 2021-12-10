As’madam’s pregnancy’ remains a mystery, Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein enlisted the help of a’sex slave’ to be their surrogate.

As mystery surrounds’madam’s pregnancy,’ Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein asked a’sex slave’ to be their surrogate.

GHISLAINE Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein allegedly enlisted the help of a 15-year-old “sex slave” to carry their child.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims she was recruited into Epstein’s sex trafficking ring by Maxwell when she was a teen, said the two pressured her to not only be sexually abused by powerful men like Prince Andrew and Alan Dershowitz, but also to assist the couple with childbirth.

The alleged abuse, including Giuffre’s allegations, is detailed in newly unsealed documents.

Giuffre testified in 2016 as well.

According to reports, she claims that Maxwell and Epstein worked together as a team, hiring her as a “masseuse” and then trafficking her to a number of other people.

Maxwell, according to Giuffre, was the one who “trained” her as a “sex slave” and subjected the girl, who was still under the age of 18, to mental and physical abuse.

Giuffre claims that by the time she turned 18, Epstein had lost interest in her.

Giuffre was allegedly asked to be the couple’s surrogate at that time by Epstein.

She claims she was offered a mansion in exchange for the baby, which she claimed would be raised by Maxwell.

Instead of having to bear the child, Giuffre was able to flee to Australia, where she now lives with her husband and children.

The FBI contacted her in 2011 and she provided enough information for the Epstein investigation to be reopened.

Giuffre later sued Maxwell for defamation, which was settled in 2017 for an undisclosed amount.

In addition to those allegations, Giuffre detailed the sexual encounters that occurred frequently at Epstein’s Virgin Islands estate, alleging that orgies were held on a regular basis.

Former President Bill Clinton allegedly paid a visit to Epstein’s private residence in Litle Saint James, according to Giuffre.

Clinton, Maxwell, and Epstein were allegedly accompanied by a number of young girls, according to her testimony.

Emails from Maxwell and Epstein as recently as 2015 were also revealed in the documents.

According to reports, Epstein told Maxwell that she had “done nothing wrong” and encouraged her to deny the allegations of abuse and wrongdoing.

“Attend parties.”

“Take care of it,” Epstein advised.

Maxwell was arrested at her home in New Hampshire on July 2, 2020.

She is facing multiple felony charges, including some related to human trafficking.

Her trial started on November 29 and is still going on.

