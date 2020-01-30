ASML sees no financial impact from delay to Chinese…

By Toby Sterling

VELDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS, Jan 22 – The chief executive of semiconductor equipment supplier ASML on Wednesday said the company has received an order for one of its most advanced machines from a Chinese customer but could not deliver it because it has not received a licence from the Dutch government.

ASML’s cutting-edge machines, which cost 150 million euros ($166 million) each and are used to create advanced computer chips, require an export licence because they are deemed to have military use.

CEO Peter Wennink said that the company is in talks with the Dutch government over the matter but that in any case it would have “zero” financial impact.

“I hope it’s clear enough.”

He said that machines not sent to China would eventually be sold elsewhere as end-demand for computer chips is global. ($1 = 0.9016 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens)