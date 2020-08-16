Aspiring vet slams Government and says she felt ‘close to suicidal’ over A-level fiasco

AN aspiring vet has ripped into the Schools Minister over the A-level fiasco, telling him: “You ruined my life.”

Nina Bunting-Mitcham told Nick Gibb on BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions that she felt “close to suicidal” after she received DDD grades despite being predicted ABB.

Nina, 22, of Peterborough, Cambs, had been destined for the Royal Veterinary College before exams were cancelled.

She said: “I have no idea how this has happened. It’s got to be a mistake, I have never been a D-grade student.

“I feel my life has been completely ruined, I can’t get into any universities with such grades or progress further in my life. You have ruined my life.”

“I haven’t a clue how I landed up with these grades. I was hysterical.”

Her teachers at New College Stamford, Lincs, predicted she would get an A in psychology and B grades in both Chemistry and Biology.

Nina had to sit mock exams during lockdown and got grades in all her exams of between A* and B.

She got an offer from the Royal Veterinary College to go on a five year course, conditional on her getting an A and two Bs.

Janet Meenaghan, head of Stamford College where the pupil studied, said:

“Nina is an example where the system has failed,” adding that it “did not reflect her abilities”.

