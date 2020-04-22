Assad regime and YPG/PKK terrorists clash in N Syria

ANKARA / HASAKAH, Syria

The Bashar al-Assad regime and YPG/PKK terrorists clashed in northern Syria, local sources said on Wednesday.

The armed clash took place Tuesday in the Qamishli district of Al-Hasakah city, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to fear of reprisals.

The clash started after regime forces opened fire on a YPG/PKK checkpoint in the Halkum neighborhood near Qamishli Airport.

Both sides used light weapons and no casualties were reported.

Russia is increasing its military presence in areas under occupation of the YPG/PKK raising tensions.

On April 4, regime forces opened fire on a YPG/PKK vehicle in central Qamishli, leaving one terrorist dead and another wounded.

The terror group and regime jointly govern Al-Hasakah province.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity, which later developed into bloody clashes and interventions from external forces, including the Lebanese Hezbollah group, Iranian militia, and others.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN figures.

*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas