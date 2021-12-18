As’screams from the water’, a British cargo ship collides with another container ship.

A BRITISH cargo ship collided with a container ship, resulting in a desperate search for survivors.

In the Baltic Sea, between the Swedish town of Ystad and the island of Bornholm, the Scot Carrier collided with the Danish ship Karin Hoej.

According to Aftonbladet, at least two people are still believed to be in the water as a slew of rescue vehicles works feverishly to save them.

According to communications manager Jonas Franzen, the Swedish Maritime Administration received reports of screams coming from the water around 4.45 a.m.

The early morning darkness has hampered the rescue mission.

The Scot Carrier, which was on its way to Montrose, Scotland, is said to be still operational and safe.

The Karin Hoej has capsized and is upside down, according to Marine Traffic, who say they haven’t heard from the ship in over four hours.

A map shows the vessels in the water, close together and surrounded by lifeboats.

The rescue effort is being supported by Denmark.

