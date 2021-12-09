Assisted dying activist ‘Dr Death’ defends the suicide pod and plans to publish blueprints in a handbook.

The designs for the Sarco suicide capsule will be made available for 3D printing in a handbook that will cost just over £70.

Dr Death, the inventor of the suicide pod, a former physician, has defended the device and plans to sell the blueprints in an assisted dying handbook for just over £70.

The Sarco capsule, developed by the pro-euthanasia group Exit International in Australia, is activated by a person sitting inside pressing a button.

The capsule then releases nitrogen, lowering oxygen levels and causing death.

Assisted dying groups have criticized it, with one critic claiming that the futuristic design “glamorizes suicide.”

Dr. Philip Nitschke, the founder of Exit International and the inventor of the capsule, told me that he wanted to create something “stylish and elegant” that “gave the idea of travel” and made assisted dying “more of a celebratory event.”

He plans to include designs for 3D-printing the capsule in a handbook he and Australian lawyer Fiona Stewart co-authored and will make available online.

In response to concerns that the book might end up in the wrong hands, Dr. Nitschke acknowledged that this was a “possibility,” but added, “the point is we do want to make it available to our members.”

Dr. Nitschke, speaking from Amsterdam, said one capsule is on display in a German museum, while another is in the pre-print stage in Rotterdam and will be in use in Switzerland next year.

He claimed that using the capsule in Switzerland did not require any special permission, but that he had sought legal advice on the matter.

“We have good legal grounds for proceeding without seeking any specific approval,” he said.

Drinking liquid sodium pentobarbital is the current method of assisted dying in Switzerland.

Doctors are not required to be present at the time of death, but they must prescribe the lethal drug to ensure that the person’s mental capacity is confirmed.

Last year, 1,300 people in Switzerland died by assisted suicide using the services of Swiss organizations, including Dignitas, which opposes the capsule.

Sarco is unlikely to gain acceptance in Switzerland, according to Dignitas.

The device was also criticized by Daniel Sulmasy, director of the Kennedy Institute of Ethics at Georgetown University in the United States.

